UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Health Department announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday afternoon, but did not give any information about where in the county the individual lived, the person's gender or their age.
The department stated in a news release it was not giving out any possible identifying information "in order to protect this individual’s privacy."
They did state that the person is hospitalized, and people who have had close contact with the patient are being notified.
The news release stated that anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and cough should call their primary care provider to discuss next steps, and testing will be done at the discretion of the provider, not the health department. General questions about COVID-19 can be discussed by calling 211.