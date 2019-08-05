PENDLETON, OR - The Umatilla County Historical Society recently received $1700 from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition, and $532 from the Pendleton Education Foundation to help offset the cost of the 4th grade Heritage Adventures tours. Heritage Adventures Tour Coordinator Ellen Wardell wrote both grants.

The Heritage Adventures tours provides 4th grade students with the opportunity to learn about the history of

Umatilla County. During the tour, at Heritage Station, students learn about:

the founding and growth of local communities—including how settlers claimed their land using timber cultures,

life in a one room schoolhouse,

the history of the train depot and the career of a conductor—by stepping inside an actual caboose,

the history of communication in our area,

the story of wool in Umatilla County,

a contemporary take on traditional Native American weaving,

life in the area for new emigrants—by touring an actual homestead,

how a milking and branding barn operated,

quilting and its history—through a hands-on experience.

“The program is important to the 4th graders of Umatilla County, as this is the year they learn about the Oregon Trail and Oregon State History in Social Studies. It is important for the Historical Society to offer this program as it brings in a number of kids, and even parents, who have never been to Heritage Station Museum. We always invite the kids and teachers to bring their families back, and encourage kids to show their parents what they enjoyed the most about the museum. Hearing from kids who are now in high school or beyond that they loved their 4th grade field trip to Heritage Station Museum is always so fun,” said Umatilla County Historical Society Executive Director Kari Brooks.

The mission of the Umatilla County Coalition is to represent and support arts, heritage, and humanities in Umatilla County. The Coalition is responsible for carrying out the goals of the Umatilla County Cultural Plan.

The Education Foundation of Pendleton encourages and supports curriculum enrichment, supplemental learning experiences, and other projects deemed necessary and timely for the benefit of students in the Pendleton School District 16R. Through its work, the Foundation promotes public awareness and seeks to broaden the support of the community for its public schools.

For more information about the Heritage Adventures tours contact Umatilla County Historical Society Executive Director Kari Brooks by email at director@heritagestationmuseum.org or by phone at 541-276-0012.