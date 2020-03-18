HERMISTON, OR - At about 9:37am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body that was discovered adjacent to Alpine Drive, north of Punkin Center Road, northeast of Hermiston. A short time later, Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies and OSP troopers arrived in the area and found a deceased male approximately 75 feet west of Alpine Drive and adjacent to an irrigation ditch.
Additional deputies and investigators arrived in an effort to determine cause of death. The Oregon State Police Forensics personnel also arrived and began investigating the scene.
The deceased male was identified as Jordan Deloen Crandall (28 yoa) of Hermiston, Oregon.
The Sheriff’s Office activated the Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crimes Team. Based on evidence found at the scene, we are conducting a homicide investigation at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for 3-19-2020, at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The case is under investigation, and further information will be released later