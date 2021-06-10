Umatilla County is encouraging nonprofits and churches to participate in vaccination rewards

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County Health Department invites all nonprofits and churches to take part in the Umatilla County Community Rewards Program and leverage existing ties in the community to help encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
Participating organizations that help reach the 60% vaccination goal will receive an incentive payment from a pool of monies designated for each Umatilla County zip code. To increase vaccination rates, organizations are encouraged to think creatively and choose whatever activity that best fits the population they serve. For additional information please visit UCohealth.net
Vaccination gives us hope that the pandemic will end, but in the meantime, we need to continue safety measures to keep the virus from spreading: wear a mask, physically distance from others, wash your hands, avoid gatherings, and stay home when you are sick.