PORTLAND, Ore.-
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, from Umatilla County, Oregon was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on August 17.
Vigil made his first appearance in federal court on Friday in Portland where we was detained until further court proceedings.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case with help from Umatilla tribal Police and Hermiston Police Department.
The U.S Department of Justice says in a press release, Vigil entered the Casino and walked straight to the cashier cage, handing the cashier a note, demanding $1 million. He then took out a pistol and threatened to "bathe everyone in blood."
He was given about $700,000 in cash and exited the casino. As he was leaving, he pointed the gun at responding tribal police and shot once.
Vigil was injured and taken to the local hospital by officers.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
