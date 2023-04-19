PENDLETON, Ore.- Umatilla County Public Health (UCPH) has release a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) to address the health and well-being of the community through 2026.
Based on comprehensive Community Health Assessment data published in late 2021 and developed with over 30 community and health organizations CHIP outlines the top priorities for improved health outcomes throughout Umatilla County according to a UCPH press release announcing the plan.
“The CHIP is a powerful tool for collaborating and advancing health outcomes in our Community,” said Joseph Fiumara Jr., Director of Umatilla County Public Health. “It embodies our steadfast dedication to constructing a healthier, happier, more resilient community.”
Key CHIP priorities:
- Reduce chronic disease.
- Improve behavioral and mental health.
- Enhance maternal and child health.
- Address housing and homelessness.
- Promote senior care.
“We welcome everyone in our community to explore the online version of the CHIP, discover the strategies and expected outcomes, and participate in their implementation,” said Fiumara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.