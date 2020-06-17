Umatilla County Public Health is reporting fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County. That brings the total number of cases to 203, with two people hospitalized and 4 deaths. 140 people have recovered. Officials say they are in contact with the individuals and are conducting investigations following the Oregon Health Authority guidelines. Health officials say all of the individuals are self-isolating and recovering.
As Governor Kate Brown starts slowly lifting restrictions on activities and businesses, it’s important to remember that health and hygiene advice that slows the spread of COVID-19 still applies.
Stay home if you are sick. If you develop symptoms while in public, return home and self-isolate immediately. Contact your health care provider if you need medical attention.
People who are at risk for severe complications (over age sixty or have underlying medical conditions) should stay home even if you feel well.
Practice good hand hygiene with frequent handwashing for at least twenty seconds or use hand sanitizer (60-95% alcohol content).
Cover coughs/sneezes with your elbow or a tissue and avoid touching your face.
Practice physical distancing of at least six feet between you and people you do not live with.
Use cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public.