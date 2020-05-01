UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County crossed a new threshold in the coronavirus epidemic Friday when the public health department announced the county’s first death from COVID-19 Friday.
According to a press release from Umatilla County Public Health, the victim was a 76-year-old woman who died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. The woman had an underlying health condition and tested positive for the virus on April 14.
The health department did not disclose where the woman resided prior to her death, but there are concentrations of COVID-19 cases in Hermiston, Pendleton and Umatilla.
“This is an incredibly sad announcement and one that we had hoped not to make in Umatilla County,” the press release states. “We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.”
The county also announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total count to 59. Out of the latest slate of patients, two were close contact of a previously confirmed case. All three are recovering from home in self-isolation.
Twenty six patients have recovered from the virus while another 32 cases are still considered active. One person is being treated in the hospital.
To date, there have been 751 tests conducted in Umatilla County, with 59 positive cases.