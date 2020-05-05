UMATILLA COUNTY, ORE - Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from a young married couple stuck in the snow on Government Mountain Road. The couple had driven up the road earlier that evening in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and had gotten high centered in deep soft spring snow. The male reported he was not dressed for the weather and he had gotten wet from trying to get their vehicle unstuck.
Sgt. Dwight Johnson and SAR volunteer Tom Phelan from Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, along with Dave Fessler and Daniel Ambrose from the Walla Walla SAR Unit, responded with the tracked Utility Track Vehicle (UTV).
The SAR team located the couple at approximately 2:18 a.m. and safely transported them back to Walla Walla.
“Thanks to all SAR volunteers who texted with their availability last night, and special thanks to Tom, Daniel and Dave for responding to the incident and ensuring we had a successful outcome.” said Sgt. Johnson.
"Just as a reminder, the Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit is made up of volunteers who give selflessly to those in need." said Sheriff Terry Rowan. To become a volunteer please contact Sgt. Dwight Johnson.