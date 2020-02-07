UMATILLA COUNTY,OR- The Umatilla Sheriff's Office announced shelter locations for those affected by the floodwaters across Umatilla County for the weekend.
Here is the list of cities with shelters:
Pendleton:
Red Cross shelter, pets are allowed.
If you are seeking information about a loved one, you can call the Shelter number at 541-410-7811.
CTUIR:
Cmuytpama Warming Station – evacuees for urgent shelter needs
Designated Coordination Center – Mission Gym at 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton
Echo:
Methodist Church
Milton-Freewater—no shelters in Milton-Freewater, moved to Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard Street, Walla Walla (200 capacity)