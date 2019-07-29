7-30-19 UPDATE: Hale has been found in the Mill Creek area and is fine.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen.

Deputies say 18-year-old Casey Hale of Milton-Freewater was last seen at Camp Kiwanis at the Washington Oregon border on Friday, July 26 around 11 a.m.

Deputies found his car crashed and abandoned on Mill Creek Road near Camp Kiwanis at the states' border. Hale is 6'0" tall, 200 lbs. with brown hair and a beard.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call UCSO's 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651.