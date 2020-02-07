GIBBON,OR- Residents in Eastern Umatilla County are advised to evacuate or prepare for evacuation crews on Saturday morning.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday night stating residents will be helped by helicopter, boat tomorrow.

The sheriff's office also states if residents are stuck to call 911 or stand on something tall and wave your hands for assistance.

If you live in the Gibbon and Bingham Rd. area near the Mill Creek region you are advised to evacuate immediately.