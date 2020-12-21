UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - At this year’s annual Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Awards ceremony, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (UMASAR) was awarded the Search and Rescue Command Council Program of the Year Award.
The unit was recognized for "exceptional responses" during 2020. The nomination letter emphasized the wide variety of challenges faced by the unit this year: "In addition to the normal calls for lost individuals, the team responded to multiple mutual aid requests, four fire evacuation calls to, assisted whenever needed with our COVID-19 pandemic logistic needs, and two flood responses, one of which received a federal disaster declaration and was described by Governor Kate Brown as one of the largest evacuations in state history”.
UMASAR Volunteer Searchers Bob English and Bill Morris were also selected as the Command Council's Volunteers of the Year. During the February flood, Searchers English and Morris were tasked with locating and extracting victims on the Umatilla River near Thorn Hollow. After helping several individuals and assisting with the successful air extraction of four individuals trapped in their house, the pair found themselves trapped by rapidly rising waters. The pair spent the night at a residence on high ground. The next morning, they were extracted by Chinook helicopter and continued assisting trapped residents. Morris continued to work on recon and working at roadblocks. English went on to serve as Operations Chief for the entire rescue effort. Emergency Manager Tom Roberts wrote in their nominating letter "We are very fortunate to have them on our team, and enthusiastically support their nomination for this award."
The ceremony was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.