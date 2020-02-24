UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Earlier this month, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office's new K-9 Deputy “Skoty” (pronounced Scotty) and his human handler, Deputy Cody Marcum, successfully graduated from their five weeks of training.
Skoty is an 18-month-old male Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic. He is trained in tracking, apprehension, and narcotics detection, and has been nationally certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Public safety canines have proven to be a valuable asset for their respective agencies and communities in which they serve. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to having Deputy Marcum and K-9 Skoty on the road soon.