Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issues a flood warning, stop unnecessary travel

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. -
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says some road ways throughout the county are unsafe to cross.
It says it can be hard to tell how deep the water is, the currents and if there's something on the road beneath the water.
The confederate Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservations Public safety is asking people to stop any un-needed travel to the affected flood areas.
It's received reports of people jamming road ways to stop and take photos.
It asks you to avoid traveling the areas, unless absolutely necessary. leave the travel for local traffic and Emergency Response vehicles only.
