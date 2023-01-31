Umatilla Electric Cooperative to receive nearly $90M for eastern OR power grid

OREGON — The Umatilla Electric Cooperative will receive almost $90 million in a federal loan for the expansion and improvement of northeastern Oregon’s electric grid, according to an announcement from Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) The funding will go toward a three-year plan ensuring the UEC’s ability to invest and serve in the area through intensive projects and continued service.
“Oregon’s severe weather events – from windstorms that down power lines and spark catastrophic infernos to ice and hail storms that cause losses in power as well as property damage – prove that we must fortify our aging grid infrastructure,” said Wyden. “This federal investment to make a power grid more resilient in Northeastern Oregon will go a long way in keeping rural Oregonians in Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties safer and with power through weather events to come.”
Umatilla Electric Cooperative serves nearly 16,000 consumers across 2,334 miles in three counties. The rural development loan will connect 645 new consumers and build on or improve 93 miles of line in the region. An additional $12 is also included for smart grid technology.
“This funding is a smart investment in rural Oregon’s infrastructure and future,” said Merkley. “Ensuring rural cooperatives have the resources necessary to maintain modern and reliable electric infrastructure provides economic opportunity that rural communities across Oregon need to thrive. I’m pleased this funding supporting smart grid technologies is headed to eastern Oregon, and I’ll continue to fight for more of these investments for rural areas in every corner of our state.”
