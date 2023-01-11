UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. —
According to the Umatilla Fire District #1, fire crews were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to a garage fire.
When crews arrived, they found a car on fire off NW 13th St. and quickly used water to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.
Crews say no injuries were reported and the official cause of fire is still under investigation.
UFD#1 credits the family for having a fire extinguisher in the house and using it before fire crews arrived.
