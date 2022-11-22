Umatilla firefighters respond to a dryer fire in Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore. Earlier today Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a dryer fire at Washboard Laundry on 11th Street in Hermiston, according to a post on their Facebook page

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and remove the burning debris from the building, officials reported. 

No injuries were reported. 

 