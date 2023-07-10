PENDLETON, Ore.- Phase A public use restrictions will go into effect on the Umatilla National Forest on July 11 due to increased fire danger and continued dry conditions.
Phase A is the first phase of use restrictions according to the U.S. Forest Service and usually go into effect when fire danger is considered moderate to high.
Phase A restrictions:
- Chainsaws may be operated only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. Saw operators are required to have an axe, shovel and fire extinguisher with them. Chainsaw operation associated with commercial and personal use firewood permits are regulated under the conditions of the permit and are not impacted by this public use restriction.
- Smoking is only allowed within enclosed vehicles, in buildings or cleared areas.
No off-road/off-trail vehicle travel or travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material; no vehicle travel on those Forest Service roads where access has been impeded or blocked by earthen berm, logs, boulders, barrier, barricade or gate, or as otherwise identified in the Fire Order.
