UMATILLA, Ore.- Parks in Umatilla and Wasco Counties will split $718,000 in federal funding for park renovations and improvements.
Oregon's U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the federal investment for Nugent Park in Umatilla and Thompson Park in the Dalles.
“Getting outside and enjoying parks in communities throughout Oregon is essential to quality of life in every nook and cranny of the state,” Sen. Wyden said.
“These funds to improve parks in the City of Umatilla and The Dalles will make them more accessible and engaging, providing everyone who visits new and exciting ways to use these public spaces," said Sen. Merkley.
According to a U.S. Senate news release the funding is part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) a state & local assistance program that provides matching grants for local and state park projects outside national park boundaries.
How the funding will be used in Umatilla and Wasco Counties:
- $367,372 to the city of Umatilla to renovate and develop Nugent Park, replacing existing playground equipment with new play structures, including a nature structure and musical structure. A large group shelter, with accessible shelter amenities, will be installed along with accessible sidewalks, and restriped and resurfaced accessible parking.
$350,850 to the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District to expand the existing Thompson Park Skatepark to include a concrete bowl and an asphalt pumptrack. This 14,550-square-foot addition will transform the currently underused grass and dirt area adjacent to the skatepark into a destination for riders of all abilities.
