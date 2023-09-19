WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will be receiving $81,060 in federal funding for economic development.
“This Tribe is so blessed to receive this grant and begin the journey to food sovereignty and safety,” said Jonetta Herrera, Deputy Executive Director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The funding is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and will be used to develop a strategic plan for Tribal agricultural- and food-business growth, food sovereignty, and job creation on the reservation according to a Senate news release.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden (D) and Jeff Merkley (D), issued the following responses to the funding on September 19:
“I know firsthand from my town hall this year at the reservation and in conversations with Tribal officials just how hard they’re working to provide jobs and economic growth for all their members,” Senator Wyden said. “This federal investment supports that work, generating jobs in the community while helping to reverse a shameful history of federal neglect and unjust treatment.”
“The efforts of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to enhance their food sovereignty is important,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will support the economy of the Umatilla Reservation and surrounding community through expanded food related businesses and job creation.”
