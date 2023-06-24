Umatilla Landing Days 2023 information

UMATILLA, Ore. -
This year's Umatilla Landing Days kicked off June 23, 2023.
The free event takes place at Umatilla Marina and RV Park.
The 2-day festival takes an entire year to plan according to Umatilla Parks and Recreation Director Chris Wait.
"I think we've got a really unique mix of things going on. We've got a great mix of food trucks, we've got food vendors and a lot of different activities," Wait said.
The event has bands plaything throughout Saturday, June, 24.
Festival information can be found here with a schedule of what bands will be on stage including Quiet Riot at 8 pm.
