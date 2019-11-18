HERMISTON, OR - A man wanted on several warrants for sex crimes was arrested after leading police on a car chase that crossed from Oregon into Washington Monday morning.

At about 8:35 Monday morning, Nov. 18, a Hermiston Police officer saw a woman driving a vehicle with Washington plates in the area of W. Highland Ave. and SW 11th St. The passenger in the car was identified as Javier Noe Martinez.

29-year-old Martinez of Umatilla was wanted on several arrest warrants for sex crimes. When the officer stopped the vehicle, Martinez pushed the woman out of the vehicle and then got behind the wheel, driving away at a high rate of speed. The officer requested aid for the woman and followed Martinez.

The chase left Hermiston and continued north toward Umatilla. Umatilla Police successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle’s tires, but Martinez continued to drive onto I-82, across the bridge into Washington and northbound toward Tri-Cities. HPD officers and UPD officers followed him into Washington and asked for help from the Washington State Patrol.

Martinez's vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway overpass of Coffin Road. HPD and UPD officers took Martinez into custody without incident and later turned him over to WSP. In addition to the warrants, Martinez will also be facing several charges including Reckless Driving, Elude, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

“We take pursuits very serious as the risk to the public and our officers is very high," said Chief Jason Edmiston. "We will review this pursuit as we do all pursuits to ensure we were operating within policy. Though not common to pursue into another state, the significant person crimes Mr. Martinez is alleged to have committed, necessitated a heightened response from our agency in hopes he does not get to victimize further. We are very grateful for the assistance rendered by the Umatilla Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.”