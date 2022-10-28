PENDLETON, Ore. -
Umatilla National Forest is telling people who are planning to visit this fall to take extra precautions and plan ahead due to recent prescribed burns.
According to a press release, visitors should check a list of things before heading out to the forest. Some things to check for are:
- Check the weather
- Plan the route you will be taking
- Make sure whatever area you are going to is accessible
Umatilla National Forest would like to remind future visitors to look at the Motor Vehicle Use Maps on their website or app so there is no confusion on which part of the areas are open or closed.
“We encourage forest users to responsibly enjoy their National Forest roads and trails. Responsible use will not only avoid damage of the resources, but also ensure that there are future riding opportunities across the Forest," said Eric Watrud, Umatilla National Forest Supervisor.
