HEPPNER, Ore.-
The Umatilla National Forest is conducting prescribed pile burn operation over the next few weeks in locations across the forest.
According to the Umatilla Forest website, all burns will be monitored until a season ending rain or snow event happens.
The latest burns will be performed by the Heppner Ranger District and will take place along Forest Service Road 25.
Visitors may see smoke from the burn operations and are encouraged to use caution if approaching an active burn pile.
Signs will be posted around roads and areas near pile burning activity.
