Umatilla National Forest looking for volunteer campground hosts

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteer campground hosts at the Jubilee Lake campground for the summer. They would greet campers, tell people about the area and make campers feel at home.
Hosts are tasked with keeping an eye on things while setting a good example as friendly, flexible and responsible. This includes restocking supplies, cleaning and maintaining restrooms, visiting with campers and day visitors and sometimes cleaning up after camp and performing minor maintenance.
Individuals or couples can apply to be hosts, and retirees often apply. Applicants may be asked to undergo a criminal background check.
Hosts are provided a campsite, usually near the main campground entry, but must bring their own trailer, camper or motorhome. Volunteers are offered a food and propane allowance.
The Jubilee Lake Campground is Umatilla National Forest’s largest campground, with 53 campsites, four picnic areas and a 2.8 mile hiking trail around the lake. Hosts of the popular campground are usually onsite from early July through mid-September, but may stay longer depending on the weather.
For more information, contact Kiyoshi Fujishin at the Walla Walla Ranger District at 509-520-1410 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.