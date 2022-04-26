Umatilla National Forest prepares for firewood season

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Umatilla National Forest will offer personal-use firewood permits through local vendors starting May 1 and at Forest Service offices starting May 2.
All Oregon and Washington National Forests offer free firewood for personal use. Permits are required, however, to cut or haul the firewood. Firewood cutters must carry an ace, shovel, fire extinguisher with at least 8 ounces capacity and a chainsaw with an approved spark arrester.
Vendors are offering permits in four-cord packet increments, sometimes with a processing fee of $2 per packet.
Tribal members do not need permits, but must carry their enrollment identification while exercising Treaty rights to cut or transport firewood.
Personal-use firewood is limited to 12 cords per year for each household at the Umatilla National Forest. Anyone who wants more than 12 cords will need to buy a charge/commercial firewood permit, a $30 minimum permit with firewood $10 per cord. Charge permits are only available at Forest Service offices.
“Our vendors provide a great service to our woodcutters by offering firewood permits during hours that are convenient for the public,” said Forest supervisor Eric Watrud.
While Forest Service offices only offer permits during regular business hours, local vendors are often open over the weekend, early in the morning and late at night.
In order to continue offering virtual services, people can also ask for a personal-use firewood permit over the phone at 541-278-3716 or by emailing r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us. They will be able to complete procedures to receive packets through the mail or arrange in-person appointments.
Some areas of the Umatilla National Forest are still inaccessible due to weather impacts, so visitors should use extreme care. Woodcutters are asked to contact their local Ranger District office to ensure they head to an accessible area.
Just in case, still avoid driving on unstable ground or fragile environments. Pack emergency supplies and be sure to tell someone when you expect to come back.
Firewood season ends at the Umatilla National Forest on November 30. Until then, woodcutters must check for any Public Use Restrictions in effect.
