PENDLETON, Ore.- As the weather continues to warm many around the area are gearing up for the spring recreation season.
Umatilla National Forest officials are warning visitors to be aware of the current conditions and to use caution in some areas. Information about the Umatilla National Forest and current conditions can be found through the U.S. Forest Service.
“We typically see incidents this time of year where families head up for the day, get stuck, and end up spending the night or making a very long hike out to look for help,” said Shane Dittlinger, Recreation Program Manager for the Umatilla National Forest.
According to forest officials most service roads are still not accessible to recreational users due to snow and mud. These conditions can lead to visitors getting stuck.
“Forest roads are not constructed to be all-weather roads, so they can be easily damaged when wet, especially during the spring season,” said Shaun Oliver, Umatilla National Forest Engineer.
The Umatilla National Forest publishes vehicle use maps that are available through its website.
