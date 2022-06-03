Umatilla National Forest warns visitors about spring weather

PENDLETON, Ore. -
Forest officials at Umatilla National Forest (UNF) say the snow thawing in the foothills has made the weather conditions more unpredictable.
Forest officials caution visitors that most forest roads are still not accessible due to mud or snow. Traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared.
UNF Recreation Program manager Shane Dittlinger says, "We typically see incidents this time of year where families head up for the day, get stuck, and end up spending the night or making a very long hike out to look for help."
Forest officials say situations can become serious if travelers are not prepared for the weather.
Officials also added that there is little to no cell phone service in the Blue Mountains so travelers should be prepared to stay overnight with warm clothing, food and plenty of water.
UNF Engineer Shaun Oliver says forest roads could easily be destroyed in the weather conditions.
“Forest roads are not constructed to be all-weather roads, so they can be easily damaged when wet, especially during the spring season,” said Oliver. “Tire ruts that are just an inch deep can leave lasting impressions that only grow with rain and erosion.”
Forest officials want to remind visitors some roads are closed seasonally for wildlife or resource concerns. Officials encourage visitors to grab a Motor Vehicle Use Map that shows current open and closed roads in the forest.
Officials say some roads and trails are closed in areas with significant flood damage from the 2020 February and May flood events. Detailed closure maps and updates on flood repair activities are available on the Forest website and at any Forest office.
A small amount of visitors go to the forest to go 'mudding' or 'mud-bogging,' but forest officials say this is illegal and damage to the roads can prevent future riding for other visitors.
