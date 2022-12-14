PENDLETON, Ore.-
With heavy snowfall across the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington more people may be heading out for winter recreation, or in search of a Christmas tree.
The Forest Service is advising visitors to the Umatilla National Forest to be prepared for severe winter conditions and to participate in winter recreation at your own risk.
According to a Forest Service press release, the roads in the Umatilla National Forest are not maintained for winter travel and visitors should pan ahead before heading to the forest.
The Forest Service encourages visitors to:
- Know the area and what to expect. Always check the weather and avalanche reports.
- Monitor snow conditions in the area you intend to be in frequently.
- Bring extra food, water and clothes in case of an emergency.
- Let people know your planned route.
- Make sure each member of your group is prepared for harsh weather conditions.
Monitor conditions in the Umatilla National Forest through their website or on facebook.
