WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1.4 million in grant funding to Umatilla, Oregon to boost local business growth and opportunity. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which focuses on helping coal communities recover from the pandemic.
Local businesses will be able to access low-cost spaces for operation through the grant. The region is impacted by the decline in coal use, according to the press release from the Department of Commerce.
“As we transition from fossil fuels, we must support the communities that relied on those industries and provide resources that allow local businesses and economies to grow and expand,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “This EDA funding to Umatilla will provide crucial resources to small businesses and help support the economy as it recovers from the pandemic and rebuilds stronger for the future.”
Additionally, $360,251 is being contributed locally.
