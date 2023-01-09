Umatilla Robotics season kicks off with new AWS Think Big Space

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Umatilla School District and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) celebrated the opening of the AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School on January 7. The space is a collaboration between the Umatilla Robotics, the high school and AWS in order to increase students' interest in STEAM, according to the press release from USD.
The new space features advanced manufacturing technology like CNC equipment, CAD software and hardware support. It also adds 3D printing labs to the space, according to USD.
“At AWS, we are proud of our presence in eastern Oregon and to have the opportunity to support community partners, such as the Umatilla School District who share our passion for STEAM education,” said the AWS global lead for inclusion and outreach, Cornelia Robinson. “I hope this AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School allows its students to not only ‘think big’ but to also dream big. I can’t wait to see what they will create.”
The Umatilla Robotics Club led the design and concept vision for the space, according to USD. Students even assisted in the grant application project.
“Succession planning is a big part of our team,” said junior Avery Gutierrez, who spoke at the event and is the team’s Junior Project Manager. “We strive to train the next generation of members to ensure the long-term success of Confidential and Classified long into the future. With the AWS partnership, and our Think Big Space, we have a new legacy for future generations to enjoy."
The Think Big Space launched with the robotics season at UHS, which starts with a game challenge reveal. This year, the game challenge is ‘Charged Up,’ which is based around stacking cones and inflated cubes while balancing other robotics on a center charge station, according to the press release. It includes autonomous and teleoperated game components.
“We’re grateful to AWS for investing in our students,” said Travis Eynon, school board vice chair. “We’re thrilled to be here to officially open this new space and we couldn’t have timed it better– we can’t wait for students to engage and learn from the new technology as they prepare for this year’s Robotics challenge. The Think Big Space solidifies the partnership of AWS in our school community and we appreciate their partnership in the education of Umatilla students.”
