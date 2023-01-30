UMATILLA, Ore.-
The Umatilla School District is holding a Family Night and Resource Fair on Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Clara Brownell Middle School gym at 1300 7th St.
The free event is for students and their families and will offer school and health resources, as well as family-friendly entertainment.
There will be a DJ, music, food and dancing. Health information and vaccines will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.