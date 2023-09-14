UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla School District posted to Facebook that football practice was interrupted by a minor with a weapon on September 14.
According to USD, Police quickly responded and took the minor into custody. All High School sports students were secured in the high school during the incident.
The Original report was that a minor had a gun.
When school staff was notified of the incident students were pulled into the high school to keep them safe.
After the suspect was placed in custody it was found that the weapon was a BB gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.