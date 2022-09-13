UMATILLA, Ore.-
The Umatilla School District will put a General Obligation bond measure on the November, 8th ballot.
Passing of the bond will increase property taxes and will allow for the completion of several school district projects, including:
Building a new 4th-6th grade school and gym.
Renovating an existing K-3 building.
Building a new career technical education building at Umatilla High.
Renovating the shop space at Umatilla High.
Projects, demolitions, furnishings, and equipment costs.
According to the Umatilla School District, the proposed bond is for $45.2 million. If passed the district would receive a matching $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, for a total of $49.2 million.
"The community group worked to develop a plan to address the current facilities and growth expectations based on city of Umatilla housing growth estimates. We hope all Umatilla voters will become informed about our proposed bond," said Heidi Sipe, Umatilla School District Superintendent.
The City of Umatilla is expecting about 500 new students over the next ten years, based on community growth. Sipe says the district cannot currently serve that many students, hence the need for the upgrades.
If voters don't pass the bond, the school district will not receive matching bond funds from the state and projects will not be undertaken, and taxes will not change. The proposed bond would cost taxpayers in the district an average of $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Umatilla School District has scheduled bond question and answer sessions for the public every Monday in October, from 6-7 p.m. at district schools. Details can be found here.
