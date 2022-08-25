UMATILLA, Ore. -
Substitute teachers are always in high demand in schools. When substitutes aren't available teachers have to fill in for other's during the periods they use to prepare for class.
Umatilla School district Superintendent Heidi Sipe said, "Prep time is short it's only one class period a day for most teachers and that's a very small amount of time to get a lot of work done. losing that prep time means a change of instructional practice in the classroom and that impacts kids in a negative way."
Umatilla has been working over the past four years to get roaming substitutes hired as a part of its staff. Roaming substitutes do not, as the name may imply, roam from district to district. Instead the seven roaming substitutes roam from school to school in the district filling in where needed.
"They're able to come on as a fully paid fully benefited staff member and the one fascinating thing that we've noticed is this program really hasn't cost us more at all," Sipe said.
Normally the school district would have to pay a substitute for a whole or half day even if they only needed them to cover one or two class periods.
This gives teachers a chance to go to doctor's appointment without taking off as much time.
When they aren't substituting classes, roaming substitutes act as teaching assistants in classrooms.
Sipe says seeing more familiar faces helps with stability in the classroom.
Roaming substitute Sarah Silvani said "I know it can be intimidating as a substitute to come into a classroom of students you don't know and just as easy for students to be uncomfortable having somebody they don't recognize in their classroom."
The school district has also used emergency certification to certify teaching assistants so they can fill in when needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.