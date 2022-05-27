Umatilla Tribal Police and FBI investigating homicide

MISSION, Ore. -
Umatilla Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating a homicide on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Police say they arrested a person they believe to be responsible for stabbing and murdering a man on the reservation.
The suspect is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Police say the suspect stabbed another member of the CTUIR in his home leading to the mans death.
Officers say the suspect left the house but police later found him and arrested him around 4 p.m. on May 25.
