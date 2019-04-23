UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Umatilla Tribal Police are investigating after adult-sized skeletal remains were found in a canyon southeast of Pendleton.

On Monday, April 22 at about 8:00 a.m., members of the UCSO Search and Rescue Team assisted the Umatilla Tribal Police Department (UTPD) in the recovery of adult-sized skeletal remains that were found in a remote canyon in the Poverty Flats area, about 18 miles southeast of Pendleton.

UTPD will be conducting an investigation of the discovery. If anyone has information, please contact UTPD at 541-278-0550.