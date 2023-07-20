PENDLETON, Ore.- Phase B public use restrictions will go into effect in the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests on Friday, July 21.

The new restrictions are due to high fire danger in the area, the potential for human-caused fires and out of overall concern for public safety according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Beginning July 21 campfires will only be allowed in designated campgrounds and recreation sites.

Additional restrictions under Phase B:

Generators are only allowed in an area that is at least 10 feet in diameter that has been cleared or in the back of a contained truck or factory installed in an RV.

Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, building or recreation site.

No off-road travel is allowed

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding all visitors to check conditions and restrictions before heading to the forest and to be firewise during the current dry and hot conditions.