KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Earlier today, families came together to enjoy a magical event that brought some of the most beloved fairy tale characters to life.
The Under the Sea Fairy Tale Ball, held at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex, was a fundraiser organized by Royal Family Kids Pasco.
Proceeds from the event and silent auction supported the resident Summer Camp, which supports foster children in the area.
Doors opened at 12:30, and attendees had the opportunity to enjoy many activities including a sing-along and a dance-off, and to meet and pose with their favorite princesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.