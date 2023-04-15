The Under the Sea Fairy Tale Ball, held at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex, was a fundraiser organized by Royal Family Kids Pasco. 

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Earlier today, families came together to enjoy a magical event that brought some of the most beloved fairy tale characters to life. 

Proceeds from the event and silent auction supported the resident Summer Camp, which supports foster children in the area. 

Doors opened at 12:30, and attendees had the opportunity to enjoy many activities  including a sing-along and a dance-off, and to meet and pose with their favorite princesses.