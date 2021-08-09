Under The Surface: What You need To Know About Aquatic Plants In Our Area

Shawn Ultican is an Aquatic Pesticide Permit Specialist for the Water Quality Program with the Washington Department Of Ecology.
"Eurasian Water Milfoil is an invasive species and it spreads by the fragment of the plant," Ultican.
It can stick to boats, paddleboards, kayaks, and pretty much anything. Make sure to check that you're not spreading those fragments
Krista Patterson is the Co-owner of Northwest Paddleboarding, and she says the milfoil will often get caught on the paddleboard fins.
"I highly suggest rinsing off and even washing your board before you go into another area because otherwise you are helping spread it," said Patterson.
That's a problem because it doesn't do well with native plants and can even harm fish.
"So it tends to grow faster than some of the native aquatic plants that we have so it can out-compete them it can disrupt natural systems," said Ultican.
There is more of it in the warmer, calmer areas
"Two Rivers Park, Bateman Island, places like that where the water is warmer," said Patterson.
And if try to get rid of it by treating it or manually pulling it up, be careful. If you pull it up incorrectly, you can spread fragments across the body of water and it will grow.
The milfoil grows faster when the weather is warmer.
"That's when it becomes apparent. But during the winter it can still be there you just won't see the plant. The roots will be down in the lake or the river," said said Ultican.
Another thing to look out for is toxic algae. It's been blooming in the Scooteney reservoir for four to five years now, fueled by nutrients and warm temperatures.
Rick Dawson with BFHD says they have been testing the water weekly.
"We did detect toxins in the water but at a very low level. With that detection of toxins in the water at Scooteney Reservoir we'll again go up and test in another week," said Dawson.
So pay attention to how you and your animals feel after going in that water. If you have abdominal pain, weakness, or nausea, get help.
Head to https://www.nwtoxicalgae.org/ to find out what exactly is in the water.