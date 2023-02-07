YAKIMA, Wash.- The Under the Valley Film Festival will feature 18 films from independent filmmakers across the state of Washington and beyond. The event's coordinators sifted through 40 submissions of video art and only choosing those that remain relevant to the Yakima Valley.
"So, we were careful in the selections that we chose from out of the country," said Co-Director, Tim Kilgren. "Topics that were relevant to Yakima Valley. For example, a feature film being shown called 'The Exile of the Sea,' coming out of Argentina, really digs into the idea of immigration and that the challenges that those that are seeking to immigrate may experience."
"The protagonist in that particular film is from Columbia, fleeing because of violence and we know that in the United States and in the Yakima Valley, that is a reality for a lot of folks that are coming here from out of country," said Kilgren.
The festival aims to provide an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, and the name, Under the Valley, highlights the intent.
"Beneath the surface of the Yakima Valley, what's not being seen, what's not being promoted and what great video art, film art is out there that is just being missed because they don't have an avenue to show it," said Kilgren.
The event will show 19 films ranging from documentaries to narrative short films, or experimental pieces that the festival is calling "new experiences." The showing is scheduled for February 25 at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima.
