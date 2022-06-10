YAKIMA, Wash. —
On June 10, a Yakima County Superior Court judge sentenced a 32-year-old Ellensburg man to more than five years in prison for conspiracy to commit child rape.
The 32-year-old, Bradley Tschauner, pleaded guilty in April to one charge of conspiracy to commit rape of a child in the first degree. He was sentenced to 69.75 months in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release. The first three years after his release, he will undergo community supervision.
Tschauner’s case is one of six regarding a “Net Nanny” operation in Yakima, which led to the arrest of 16 men, according to court documents. Numerous law enforcement agencies worked together to investigate the operation. Tactics included detectives posing online as minors offering sex or someone offering minors for sex, then arranging meeting locations with offenders.
The undercover task force had posted a social media ad offering “discrete family fun,” by a detective posing as a mother with two daughters, 11 and 13. Tschauner replied in November 2019, according to probable cause documents.
The detective, still posing as the mother, asked him if age mattered. He said it did not, as long as he had her consent. She told Tschauner the girls’ ages, to which he replied “Nice.” He immediately started describing what he wanted to do to the girls, including rape. According to court documents, he continued to call “family fun” one of his “fantasies” and send a photo of his genitals.
They agreed to meet the next day. Tschauner came to a home in Yakima where he was arrested. He was found with condoms, a sex toy and gifts for the girls. He admitted to law enforcement that he had intended to have sex with them.
The efforts also resulted in another guilty plea, that of 27-year-old Benjamin Cool from Nampa, Idaho. He pleaded guilty on May 24 to attempted second degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His prison sentence will be set June 30.
Cool responded to a different social media ad from the task force, where a detective was posing as a 13-year-old girl. After asking her age, the two continued texting. He asked for pictures of her, sent a photo of himself holding a box of condoms and detailed what he wanted to do to her, including rape.
They also agreed to meet the next day. Cool arrived at the meeting spot, a house in Yakima, and asked her to confirm her mom was out for the night. He said he was excited and was arrested soon after.
Four other people face charges relating to the operation:
Hayden Eriandson, 24-year-old from Yakima, has been charged with felony attempted second-degree child rape and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Richie Robertson, 23-year-old from Yakima, has been charged with felony attempted second-degree child rape and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Veniamin Gaidaichuk, 30-year-old from Everett, has been charged with felony attempted second-degree child rape and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Kendrick Yallup-Littlebull, 23-year-old from Yakima has been charged with felony attempted child rape in the first and second degree.
