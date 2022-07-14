YAKIMA, Wash. - Students in the Yakima Valley College Undergraduate Summer Research Program are getting their hands dirty by conducting research that could help change the medical field and bring awareness to pollinators in the county.
Undergraduate students are researching a variety of different topics including comparing soil fertility and nematode numbers in organic and conventional Honeycrisp apple orchards, searching for bacteria that can create antibiotics, finding different pollinators throughout Yakima County, earwigs in agriculture, and other data related studies.
Some of the research conducted could potentially have a big impact on the world. Undergraduate student Angel Avila participating in the antibiotics research project said the goal of their project is to help with the antibiotic crisis.
"Since we've been prescribing them so laisse-fairly, that bacteria have become more resistant to antibiotics as we have used them more and more," Avila said. "Essentially, we're just trying to keep up with the curve of bacteria being resistant."
Avila said they may not find anything new but he has hope.
"One teaspoon of spoil has millions and millions of bacteria that you can search for," Avila said. It will be a difficult process but I believe we'll find something."
Other students are working to identify the types of pollinators present in different areas of Yakima County. Students in the bee project set up traps with anti-freeze to collect bugs at the Yakima Arboretum, Cowiche Canyon, Snow Mountain Ranch and their personal gardens too.
Biology major and participant in the bee project Emily Hinze believes they'll find more honey bees than anything else because a lot of people have hives.
PhD and faulty member Holly Ferguson said this kind of work is important for the valley so people value the bugs we have around.
"We want to promote awareness of these pollinators, it's not just the honey bee out there, we have all of these other pollinators that are performing ecosystem services," Ferguson said.
She added they hope to add any data they collect to a national database.
According to biology major Alexis Goeken, these types of research projects are very beneficial to students future careers.
"Research is really important for most degrees, like science degrees, biology isn't an exception," Goeken said. "For getting a job, a lot of people want in the field experience so I think it's really important to get as much in the field experience as possible."
In August, students will showcase their research projects and what they've discovered. Avila encourages anyone that wants to support students to go by the college and see what projects they're working on.
