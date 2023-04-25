OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Employment Security Department's monthly report on Washington's job market has been released for March. The comprehensive report details the job market in Washington, how it compares to the rest of the country and the unemployment numbers by county throughout the state.
According to the Employment Security Department's report Washington's economy added 1,500 jobs in March and unemployment dipped slightly to 4.5% (down from 4.6% in February).
March 2023 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas: 8.6%
- Yakima: 7.2%
- Benton: 5.2%
- Franklin: 7.2%
- Walla Walla: 4.6%
February 2023 unemployment rates for regional counties:
- Kittitas: 8.6%
- Yakima: 9.5%
- Benton: 6.9%
- Franklin: 9.1%
- Walla Walla: 6.3%
