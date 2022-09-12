KENNEWICK, Wash.-
According to a press release from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be "Red: unhealthy" all week in the Columbia Basin, due to wildfire smoke.
The BFHD urges the community to limit outdoor activity if possible.
According to the Washington State Department of Health breathing wildfire smoke can have harmful health effects, including:
Minor Symptoms: eye, nose, and throat irritation.
Severe symptoms: shortness of breath, or chest tightness.
Can make people more susceptible to respiratory issues like COVID.
The BFHD offers some steps people can take to stay safe in smoky conditions, including:
Know where to find information about air quality.
Develop a relocation plan in case evacuating becomes necessary.
Learn how to improve your indoor air.
Move outdoor activities indoors.
More information about the air quality index can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.