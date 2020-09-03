YAKIMA, Wash. -The air quality levels in Yakima County have reached unhealthy levels for everyone this morning due to the current wildfires.

When air quality is unhealthy and reaches an air quality index (WAQA) range of 151 to 200, everyone is recommended to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities.

Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause a range of health problems, including:

Trouble breathing

Coughing

Stinging eyes

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Asthma attack

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

To avoid experiencing symptoms, keep your windows, doors, and vents closed while at home and driving in your car. Do not add to indoor pollution by using vacuums, candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves. Wildfire smoke can affect anyone, but especially sensitive groups.

Young children, older adults, and individuals with heart and lung disease are at greater risk for smoke associated health problems and should remain indoors when possible. If you have any lung or heart diseases (such as asthma), make sure to take your medications as prescribed by your health care provider.

If you experience severe symptom, seek emergency medical care immediately.

For more information:

Washington’s Air Monitoring Network: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/

Washington State Department of Health Information on Wildfire Smoke: https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires

Washington Department of Health Air Pollution and School Activities: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/334-332.pdf