UNION GAP, Wash. - The City of Union Gap celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the new local library and community center.
Mayor John Hodkinson mastered the ceremony and introduced speakers that aided the project such as retired Senator Jim Honeyford, Raquel Crowley, Kyle Curtis, Candelaria Mendoza and many other local officials.
Hodkinson said it takes a village to build something grand for everyone and thanked all those, who helped realize this task.
The Union Gap library and Community Center will share heating, air conditioning and all appliances' systems. The district will provide all bookracks, shelves, tables, chairs, computers, etc. A book mobile will also be available and homework help for all in need. The project will complete the library premises and will be open and running in 2024.
