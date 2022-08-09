Union Gap Library Receives $1 Million In Congressional Direct Spending Request

UNION GAP, Wash.-

The Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center 501 (c)3 announced notification of receipt of a Congressional District Spending Request in the amount of $1 million.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced that the requested funding will be included in the OMNI bill for fiscal year 2023.

Union Gap residents voted for the 6,000 square foot library and community center pre-COVID and have been fundraising to make it a reality ever since.

The approved spending request is a boost for the Friends of the Union Gap Library, whose community fundraising includes selling legacy bricks, book sales, the Dining for Dollars promotion, T-shirt sales, and corporate and personal donations.

"We're so excited that our community has been heard at the federal level. As a Union Gap community-our voice, our time, and our residents have been listened to."

The funding was announced at a Union Gap City Council meeting August 8. You can watch the meeting online.

For more information pleas contact dave_benine@msn.com

Find more on the Friends of the Union Gap Library here