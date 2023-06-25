UNION GAP, Wash.- The Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center has announced their 'Dining for Dollars' event to take place on Wednesday, June 28 at Reno's on the Runway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event's goal is to raise funds for Phase 2 of building the Union Gap Library and Community Center, which broke ground in Phase 1 earlier in June.
Reno's on the Runway located at 2012 South 16th Avenue in Yakima will donate one dollar per meal purchased either in-house or to take home.
The Friends of UGLCC's fundraising also includes selling Legacy Bricks, shirts and accepting corporate and personal donations which are all available at Jean's Cottage Inn on Wednesday, June 28.
For more information, head to the Friends of UGLCC website and Facebook page.
